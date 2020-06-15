Sidney HONE

Service Information
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
063551889
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 17, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
Death Notice

HONE, Sidney John (Jack):
Adored husband and father, a wise, kind and gentle man, faithful follower of Jesus, he will be greatly missed. Many thanks to Pat's supporters over the last few years, and a special thank you to the staff at Olive Tree Retirement Village. Messages to Mrs P. Hone, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marion Kennedy Centre, PO Box 527, Palmerston North 4440, or left at the service. A service for Jack will be held in the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Wednesday 17 June 2020, at 11.00am.

Published in Manawatu Standard on June 15, 2020
