HONE, Sidney John (Jack):
Adored husband and father, a wise, kind and gentle man, faithful follower of Jesus, he will be greatly missed. Many thanks to Pat's supporters over the last few years, and a special thank you to the staff at Olive Tree Retirement Village. Messages to Mrs P. Hone, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marion Kennedy Centre, PO Box 527, Palmerston North 4440, or left at the service. A service for Jack will be held in the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Wednesday 17 June 2020, at 11.00am.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 15, 2020