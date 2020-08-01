CARTER, Siân Elizabeth

(neé Weighell):

Formerly of Woodville, on Saturday 25 July 2020, peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital surrounded by her loving friends. Loved wife and Pal of Garry, cherished Mum of Emma, and Greg. Loved twin sister to Ceri and Jason Treder, and sister to Neil and Leslie Weighell. Loved Aunty to Ben, Abby, and Tim; and Jed and Kahu.

"Siân will be missed by her wider family and friends."

In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Pahiatua St John Health Shuttle, PO Box 160, Pahiatua would be appreciated or may be left at the service. Messages to Cater Family c/- PO Box 23, Pahiatua. A service to celebrate Siân's wild ride in life, will be held at The Woodville Race Course, McLean Street, Woodville, on Tuesday 4th August 2020, at 1.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.

Monarch Funeral Home

Pahiatua (06) 3766662



