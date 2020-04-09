WILTON,
Shirley Mona (nee Martyn):
Of Edale Home, Marton. Peacefully at Whanganui Hospital on 7th April 2020, aged 94 years. Loved wife of the late Ken. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Terry and Edie, and Cynthia and Brian. Loved and respected grandmother of Kenneth, Thomas, Jodie, Scott and Vanessa. Proud Great and Great-Great-Grandmother. In accordance with Shirley's wishes a private cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held when life returns to normal.
Dempsey & Forrest
Locally Owned
Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 9, 2020