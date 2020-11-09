TAYLOR,
Shirley Anne (Shirl):
Formerly of Hunterville, passed away peacefully and surrounded by love on Sunday 8 November 2020, aged 83 years. Cherished wife and soulmate of the late Tom. Treasured Mum of John and Michele, Karen and Donald, Debbie and Trev, Tracey and Alan. Much loved grandmother of Alex, Tommy, and Stella; Brett, Simon, Hayley, and Kate; Jenna, and Justin; Hayden, Josh, and Richard. Loving Shirl to all her great-grandchildren. Messages to the Taylor family, C/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding 4702. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St John Ambulance, 36A Bruce Street, Hunterville 4730, or left in the Church foyer. A service to celebrate Shirl's life will be held in the St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 46 Paraekaretu Street, Hunterville, on Wednesday 11 November 2020, at 1.30pm, followed by private interment.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 9, 2020