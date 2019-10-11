SHAILER, Shirley Dell:
Formerly of Rongotea. On Wednesday, October 9, 2019, (peacefully) at Olive Tree surrounded by her loving family. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Morris, much loved Mum of Lynley and John Moffat, Christine and John Lethbridge, Raewyne and Kem Bary, Lesley (dec) and Steve Mackley, and Angela Shailer, cherished Nana of her 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
"Now at Rest"
In lieu of a floral tribute a donation made to Alzheimers Society Manawatu, P.O. Box 527, Palmerston North 4440, would be appreciated or may be left in Chapel foyer. Messages to the Shailer Family, C/- P.O. Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service to Celebrate Shirley's life will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Monday, October 14, 2019, at 1.30pm.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 11, 2019