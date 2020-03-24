SAUNDERS,
Shirley Winifred Caroline
(nee Ennis):
Peacefully at Erin Park Home on Saturday the 21st March 2020; aged 92 years. Cherished wife of the late Blair Saunders. Loving mother of Brent, Grant, the late Gleewyn, Julie, the late Blair, and Shirlee-Anne. Devoted Nana of nine grandchildren. G-Nana of twenty great-grandchildren.
Forever in our hearts.
A service for Shirley will be held in Fountains Chapel, 35 Wood Street, Papakura on Wednesday 25th March at 2.00pm, for family and invited guests only. Our web stream service is available for this service, please contact our office for the link address 09 298 2957.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 24, 2020