Shirley SAUNDERS

Guest Book
  • "Love you to the moon & stars Nana - will miss you terribly-..."
    - Mel Saunders
  • "I will miss my mum and every day will be a heartache. Rest..."
    - Brent Saunders
Service Information
Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
092982957
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Fountains Chapel
35 Wood Street
Papakura
View Map
Death Notice

SAUNDERS,
Shirley Winifred Caroline
(nee Ennis):
Peacefully at Erin Park Home on Saturday the 21st March 2020; aged 92 years. Cherished wife of the late Blair Saunders. Loving mother of Brent, Grant, the late Gleewyn, Julie, the late Blair, and Shirlee-Anne. Devoted Nana of nine grandchildren. G-Nana of twenty great-grandchildren.
Forever in our hearts.
A service for Shirley will be held in Fountains Chapel, 35 Wood Street, Papakura on Wednesday 25th March at 2.00pm, for family and invited guests only. Our web stream service is available for this service, please contact our office for the link address 09 298 2957.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.