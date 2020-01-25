REABURN, Shirley Elizabeth
(nee Ganderton):
(Late of Palmerston North and Napier). Born 4.10.1932. Passed away peacefully in the presence of her loving daughter Lynne at Regency Home & Hospital, Auckland, on 22 January 2020 (87 years). Loved mother of Dale Woolgar, Lynne Anderson, Peter Reaburn and Grant Reaburn together with their partners Jim, Colin, Lianne and Tracey along with 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Loved sibling of Patricia (Pat) Peck, Ngaire Twigge, Alf Ganderton and Adrienne Morris. Shirley's life will be celebrated in Palmerston North at 10.30am on Tuesday, 28 January 2020, in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Jan. 25, 2020