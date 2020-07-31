Shirley PAUL

Service Information
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
063551889
Death Notice

PAUL, Shirley Kararaina:
14.11.1948 - 29.7.2020
She fought to the end with her illness. Heaven has gained another angel. Beloved daughter of Ben & Winnie Morrison. Dearly loved wife of Bob and much loved mum to Dallas & Renee, and Sharina & Monty. Super Nan to Marli, Jaye, Kaea, Kayde, Awahou, Kymani, and Dre. A loved aunty to all her nieces and nephews. Tangi will be at Tunohopu Marae at Ohinemutu, Rotorua, on Saturday, August 1st, 2020, at 11.00am. Followed by her burial at Kauae Cemetery.

Published in Manawatu Standard on July 31, 2020
