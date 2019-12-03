LOVER, Shirley Raie:
Passed away peacefully at Aroha Rest Home, Palmerston North, on Saturday 30th November 2019. Aged 86. Loved mother of Marilyn, and grandmother of Sara; and a great-grandmother to Kalel. A special thanks to the staff at Aroha for looking after mum so well and to all of mum's friends who visited and supported her every week, thank you. According to Shirley's wishes a private funeral service has been held. Messages to the Lover family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Dec. 3, 2019