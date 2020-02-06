DOHERTY, Shirley
(O'Doherty):
Shirley passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Brightwater Rest Home on Tuesday 4 February 2020, aged 95. Dearly loved wife of the late Tom. Loved mother of Kevin (dec); Brenda and Graeme Carter (Whanganui). Adored nana of Thomas and Hannah, Nigel and Brian, and Fraser. Cherished great-nana of Jasmine, Benjamin, Lucy, Trey and Esmé. Special Godmother of Valerie Whyte. A service for Shirley will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North on Friday 7 February 2020, at 1.00pm. Messages to the Doherty family, c/o PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 6, 2020