CRAWFORD, Shirley Jean:

Of Palmerston North. On Wednesday, June 19th, 2019, (Suddenly but very peacefully) at Masonic Court. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Don, cherished Mum of Jim and Jill, Christine and Tony Zohrab, and Graydon, adored Nan of Rowan, Jen and Suzie; Cassandra, Regan, Olivia and Soraya; Joanna and Michael. A loved Grandmother and Great-grandmother, devoted daughter of the late Mona Smith, loved sister of the late Wallace, Ian and Murray. Cherished matriarch of the Crawford and Zohrab family. Esteemed midwifery nurse and beekeeper who had an extraordinary impact on the lives of the people who knew her. Admired and loved by all of her family for her spirited sense of humour, kindness and wisdom. The loss of Shirley will be deeply felt, and she will be forever missed. Messages to the Crawford Family, C/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. In lieu of a floral tribute a donation made to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North would be appreciated or may be left in Chapel foyer. A service to Celebrate Shirley's life will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Monday, June 24th, 2019, at 1.30pm.





