COUPER, Shirley Ann:
Passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Palmerston North Hospital, with her loving husband Ron by her side. In her 77th year. Loved mother of Colin, Marie, and Donna, and grandmother and great-grandmother. Special thanks to the staff of Ward 25 and Ward 28 Coronary Care for their care of Shirley. Messages to the Couper Family, C/- 280 Kimbolton Road, Feilding 4702. Friends are invited to attend a service for Shirley at the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11.00am.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 10, 2019