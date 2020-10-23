CORDERY,
Shirley Alison (née Adams):
29 August 1929 -
19 October 2020
Former wife of Dr David Cordery (dec). An extraordinary individual dearly loved by many throughout her full life. Her resilience in adversity was unsurpassed. Dearly loved mother of John, Michael and Sarah. Loved mother-in-law of Paula and Caroline. Loved grandmother of Thomas, Michael, Daniel, Rory and Madeleine; Olivia, Nicole and Karolina; and loved great-grandmother of Hannah. A funeral service will be held at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, Broadway Avenue, Palmerston North, at 1.30pm on Tuesday, 27 October 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations please to The Cancer Society of NZ, PO Box 5170, Palmerston North 4441 or may be left in the Cathedral foyer.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 23, 2020