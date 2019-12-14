Shirley CARTER

  • "Sorry to hear of Shirley's passing. She was a good friend..."
    - Tony Gibbs
  • "I saw the window was closed and feared the worst. My..."
    - kay Irvine
William Cotton & Sons
29 Beattie Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063237062
CARTER, Shirley Alison:
Of Feilding. Passed away on 11 December 2019, peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ken. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Pauline (deceased) and Barry Simpson, Karen and Kevin Johanson, Sandra and Peter Domett. A much loved Nana to her 14 grandchildren and Nan Shirl to her 28 great-grandchildren. Dearly loved sister of Margaret Sinclair and Diana Crawshaw. According to Shirley's wishes, a private service has been held.

Dec. 14, 2019
