Our matriarch

Shirley Catherine Bond (nee Dobson)

passed away 7th August 2020 peacefully at home, aged 96.

We have lost our mother, grandmother, our guide who steered us safely through our lives.

Honoured and cherished by Jojo, Brandon

and Gabi.

Our hearts are broken.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the Lavender Blue girls, especially Katrina, and to the staff from

Opal and Star 2 for their special care in her

last few weeks.

A service to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street,

Palmerston North, on Thursday 13th August at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation.

Messages can be sent to the Bond family,

767 Lockwood Road, RD 5,

Palmerston North.





