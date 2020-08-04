BARRETT, Shirley Stella:
Of Feilding. On August 1, 2020, peacefully at Ranfurly Residential Care Centre, aged 90 years. Loved wife of the late George, loved mother of Linda and David (deceased), Peter and Maree, Kevin and Marie, John, Cheryl (deceased) and Billy, and loved by all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service for Shirley will be held at William Cotton & Sons Funeral Chapel, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding, on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Feilding Order of St John, PO Box 355, Feilding 4740, would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 4, 2020