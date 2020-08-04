Shirley BARRETT

Guest Book
  • "Sending love to the family"
    - Nicole Sullivan
Service Information
William Cotton & Sons
29 Beattie Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063237062
Service
Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020
11:00 a.m.
William Cotton & Sons
29 Beattie Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
View Map
Death Notice

BARRETT, Shirley Stella:
Of Feilding. On August 1, 2020, peacefully at Ranfurly Residential Care Centre, aged 90 years. Loved wife of the late George, loved mother of Linda and David (deceased), Peter and Maree, Kevin and Marie, John, Cheryl (deceased) and Billy, and loved by all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service for Shirley will be held at William Cotton & Sons Funeral Chapel, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding, on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Feilding Order of St John, PO Box 355, Feilding 4740, would be appreciated and may be left at the service.

logo
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.