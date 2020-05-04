KLEM, Sheryl Ann:
Passed away peacefully at Arohanui Hospice on Friday, 1st May 2020 with family by her side, after a brave battle. Dearly loved wife of Andrew. Loved mother and mother-in-law of David, and Andrea and Shane. Beloved Grannyma of Emma, Pypa, and Paityn, and great Grannyma of James. Cherished sister and sister-in-law of Campbell and Allie. Loved Aunty of Belinda and John and families. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Arohanui Hospice would be greatly appreciated. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, a memorial service for Sheryl will be held at a later date.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 4, 2020