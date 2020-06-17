Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheree GUINAN. View Sign Service Information Memorial Gathering 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. 31 Oak Crescent Ashhurst View Map Death Notice



On Monday 13th April 2020 Sheree Jane Guinan (Jane) aged 51, born Palmerston North 1968, passed away at her mother's home after a courageous battle with cancer. Mother of Hannah and Hayley Guinan, GG to Sam, Addi and Stanleigh, sister of Michelle Gunn, daughter of Linley de Lautour, grandaughter of Jean Christensen (dec), special niece of Martin and loving owner of Diva, her Chihuahua. Jane also shared a 20 year friendship with Bruce Jacka, she will be deeply missed. In later years Sheree was known by her middle name, 'Jane'. After her diagnosis Jane's strength and determination for a longer life gave her some extra years. Jane completed her entire academy in the Manawatu area, she spent a few years living in Australia before returning home to Hamilton, finally settling in Shannon. Jane loved adventure and enjoyed a fun filled social life with friends from top of the North to the far South of New Zealand. She was an avid gardener, loved craft, the beach, sun and was blessed with an enormous sense of humour. Jane unfortunately passed away during Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown and was cremated at The Kelvin Grove Crematorium on the 15th April 2020 without a service. Her ashes currently rest at her mother's residence. To celebrate and remember Jane's lifeA 'Remembrance' gathering will be held on Sunday 21st June 2020 at 31 Oak Crescent, Ashhurst between 2.00 - 4.00pm. This will be a time to remember Jane, celebrate and reflect on the big life she lived. There will be no structured service, however there is an open invitation to speak and reflect from 2.30pm onwards. We will be creating a remembrance book that will host special moments of Jane's life. We invite guests to bring a picture of a memory or place in time where Jane is remembered by you for entry to her book. A written message can also be left if a photo is not available. Jane's ashes and book will remain together. Enquiries can be made via text to Michelle 027 226 2932 or by email



GUINAN, Sheree Jane:On Monday 13th April 2020 Sheree Jane Guinan (Jane) aged 51, born Palmerston North 1968, passed away at her mother's home after a courageous battle with cancer. Mother of Hannah and Hayley Guinan, GG to Sam, Addi and Stanleigh, sister of Michelle Gunn, daughter of Linley de Lautour, grandaughter of Jean Christensen (dec), special niece of Martin and loving owner of Diva, her Chihuahua. Jane also shared a 20 year friendship with Bruce Jacka, she will be deeply missed. In later years Sheree was known by her middle name, 'Jane'. After her diagnosis Jane's strength and determination for a longer life gave her some extra years. Jane completed her entire academy in the Manawatu area, she spent a few years living in Australia before returning home to Hamilton, finally settling in Shannon. Jane loved adventure and enjoyed a fun filled social life with friends from top of the North to the far South of New Zealand. She was an avid gardener, loved craft, the beach, sun and was blessed with an enormous sense of humour. Jane unfortunately passed away during Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown and was cremated at The Kelvin Grove Crematorium on the 15th April 2020 without a service. Her ashes currently rest at her mother's residence. To celebrate and remember Jane's lifeA 'Remembrance' gathering will be held on Sunday 21st June 2020 at 31 Oak Crescent, Ashhurst between 2.00 - 4.00pm. This will be a time to remember Jane, celebrate and reflect on the big life she lived. There will be no structured service, however there is an open invitation to speak and reflect from 2.30pm onwards. We will be creating a remembrance book that will host special moments of Jane's life. We invite guests to bring a picture of a memory or place in time where Jane is remembered by you for entry to her book. A written message can also be left if a photo is not available. Jane's ashes and book will remain together. Enquiries can be made via text to Michelle 027 226 2932 or by email [email protected] Published in Manawatu Standard on June 17, 2020

