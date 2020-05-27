WALL, Sheila Kathleen:

Of Kairanga, Palmerston North. On Thursday 21st May 2020 (peacefully) at Cook Street Nursing Care Centre. Aged 102. Dearly loved wife of the late Tony. Loved mother of Anthony and Patricia (Napier), Christopher (deceased) and Suzanne (Kairanga), Susan and Garry Gordon (New Plymouth), Cecelia and Noel Johnston (Raumati South). Much loved Gran of her 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

A page turned, a chapter completed, a life well lived,

a rest well earned.

She will always be in our hearts.

Our special thanks to the staff at Arohanui Hospice and the Cook Street Nursing Care Centre for their devoted care and kindness to our mother and grandmother. In accordance with her wishes, a Private Cremation has been held. Messages to the Wall Family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441.





