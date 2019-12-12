McGILLIVRAY, Sheena Mae:
Passed away peacefully with her husband for 67 years by her side in Palmerston North Hospital on Monday 9th December 2019. Devoted wife to Duncan, mother and mother-in-law of Katherine and Joe (deceased), Colin and Leonie, Alastair (deceased) and Maureen, Morna and Andreas, grandmother to Kenneth, Julia, Stuart, Duncan, Alex, Liam, Molly, Rachel, and great-grandmother to Xander, and Paige. According to Sheena's wishes, a private service has been held.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Dec. 12, 2019