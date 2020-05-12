PEARCE, Shaun Michael:
Passed away on Friday 8 May 2020, after a one year battle, at Arohanui Hospice. Aged 50. Dearly loved son of Marian and the late Ross McMurray, and Stan and Lorraine Pearce. Dearly loved brother of Paul; Brent; Wendy; Hayden; and the late Wayne. A Loved uncle, nephew and cousin. And a special uncle of Sasha. Under the current Covid 19 regulations a private funeral for Shaun has been held. A Memorial Service for Shaun will be held at a later date yet to be announced. Messages can be sent to the Pearce family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 12, 2020