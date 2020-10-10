BURGESS, Shaun:
Of Woodville, passed away peacefully at home, in his 61st year. Deeply loved and treasured son of Jean and Barry (deceased), now at rest. Most loved and adored brother of his sisters, loved father, grandfather and uncle. Messages to Mrs J. Burgess, 28 Tay Street, Woodville. A celebration of Shaun's life was held by his loved ones in accordance with his wishes. Shaun's family would like to thank the Woodville community for their outpouring of love and support. Please accept this as a heartfelt personal acknowledgement to you all.
