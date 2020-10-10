Shaun BURGESS

Guest Book
  • "Our cherished brother, I am sending a dove to heavan with..."
    - Belinda Eltanikhy
  • "I love you uncle ❤ I know you're happy in heaven..."
    - Ruby Burgess
  • "Sorry to hear of your passing, I'm going to miss your..."
    - Kay Willoughby
  • "A POEM FOR SHAUN An angel walked upon this earth his given..."
Service Information
Monarch Funeral Home
21 Dawson St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063766662
Death Notice

BURGESS, Shaun:
Of Woodville, passed away peacefully at home, in his 61st year. Deeply loved and treasured son of Jean and Barry (deceased), now at rest. Most loved and adored brother of his sisters, loved father, grandfather and uncle. Messages to Mrs J. Burgess, 28 Tay Street, Woodville. A celebration of Shaun's life was held by his loved ones in accordance with his wishes. Shaun's family would like to thank the Woodville community for their outpouring of love and support. Please accept this as a heartfelt personal acknowledgement to you all.
Monarch Funeral Home
Pahiatua 376 6662
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 10, 2020
