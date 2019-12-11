COLEY, Sharna Sophie:
Of Palmerston North. Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday 10 December 2019. Surrounded by her loving family. Aged 24 years. Loved daughter of Tracey and Hopper. Loved sister of Brianna, and Reuben. Loved niece of Sheena and Rob, Scotty and Emma. Loved by her cousins Jayden, Natasha, Tony, Cody, Charlotte, Danielle, Tylea, Michael, Bentley, Indi, Brooklyn, and Mason.
"Flow Free My Darling,
No One Can Hold You Down"
Messages to the Coley Family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. A service to celebrate Sharna's life will be held in the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Friday 13 December 2019, at 10.30am.
"Ride Free Mummy's Angel, with Clive Now"
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Dec. 11, 2019