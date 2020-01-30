MELVILLE, Sean

(Patrick Sean):

Died at Te Rangimarie Hospice, New Plymouth on Tuesday 28 January 2020, aged 88 years. Loved husband of the late Jean. Loved father and father-in-law of Phillip and Jodi, and Michael. Step grandfather of Treya. Loved son of William and Marjorie Melville (both deceased). Dear friend of Mary. In lieu of flowers a donation to Hospice Taranaki would be appreciated and may be left at the church. All messages c/-257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth 4310. Rosary will be prayed at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, Clinton Street, Fitzroy on Friday 31 January 2020 at 7.00pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Sean at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Powderham Street, New Plymouth on Saturday 1 February 2020 at 10.00am, followed by burial at Kaponga Cemetery.





