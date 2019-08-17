CAIRNS, Sara Louise:
Peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on August 15, 2019. Youngest daughter of Des and Aline Cairns. Beloved sister of Les, Marian and Bill, Christine and Will, Stephen and Sanja, Bernadine and Lee, and Michael and Betsy. A much loved Aunty of many nephews and nieces. A service for Sara will be held at the Terracehaven Chapel,
697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Monday, August 19, at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the MASH Trust, PO Box 157, Palmerston North 4440.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Aug. 17, 2019