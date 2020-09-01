POLLARD, Sandra Rose
(nee Tinworth):
On Saturday 29th August 2020 at Palmerston North Hospital. Treasured mother of Lisa, and Sacha; Nan to Nadia, Jacob, Shania and DJ; great Gran to Jethro, and Elliot; sister and sister-in-law to Joan (deceased) and Noel Pollard, Colleen and Warren Jeffrey, and Wayne Tinworth. Loved Aunt of all her nieces and nephews. Messages to the Pollard family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A memorial for Sandra will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovahs Witnesses, 6 Colombo Street, Palmerston North, on Wednesday 2nd September at 1.30pm.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 1, 2020