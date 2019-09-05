HO, San Yip:
Passed away peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on Monday 2nd September 2019. Aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Suk Fong. Cherished father and father-in-law of Michael & Grant, Minnie & Chi, and Amanda & Phillip. Beloved Granddad of Nathan & Leo. Family & friends are invited to attend a service for San Yip on Monday 9th September 2019, at Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, at 11.00am. All Messages c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North. The Family is grateful to the wonderful care provided by the Nurses and Doctors at Palmerston North Hospital.
May San Yip Rest In Peace
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 5, 2019