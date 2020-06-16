PARKES,
Sally (Sarah Grace):
Passed away peacefully on 14 June 2020 at Ranfurly Manor Rest Home. Loved wife of Carley (deceased), mother and mother-in-law of Stuart and Christine and family, Sarah and Jim, Duncan and Donna and family. Grandmother of Sarah Ashley, Isobel and Lucy. Also a beloved aunt of many. Many thanks to Ranfurly Manor Rest Home staff for their love and support over the past years. All messages to the Parkes family, c/- 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding 4702. A service for Sally will be held at St John the Evangelist Church, 16 Camden Street, Feilding 4702, on Thursday, 18 June 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 16, 2020