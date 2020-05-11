O'CARROLL, Ryan Hotene:
A78729, Retired Flight Sergeant, RNZAF 41 Sqn. Died on Friday 8th May 2020 after a long battle with illness. Dearly loved husband to Jocelyn. Loved father of Terry & Huia, Diane & Russell, Steven & Kellie. Proud Granddad & Koro to Joshua, Robert, Sam, Kyra, Jack, Ben & Roman.
Standing tall and proud to the end.
He will be missed by all.
In accordance with Ryan's wishes, a private service will take place. In lieu of flowers donations to the Foxton RSA would be greatly appreciated. Messages to c/ Te Awahou Funeral Services, 1624 State Highway 1, Foxton 4814, ph. 06 363-7404.
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 11, 2020