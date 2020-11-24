Ryan JOE

Guest Book
  • "Our deepest sympathy. Wishing you strength and peace..."
    - James, Maria, Fontayne and Addison Kwing
  • "Rest in peace Ryan. We’ll miss you forever."
    - Tommy Le
  • "Rest in Peace Ryan."
    - Margaret York
Service Information
Robert J Cotton & Sons Ltd
697 Main Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063552529
Death Notice

JOE, Ryan James:
Aged 21, passed away on 20th November 2020, with his family by his side. Our brave and courageous warrior fought his illness without complaint. Much loved, cherished and precious younger son of Garland and Jenny, much loved brother of Jayden. Ryan will be greatly missed by his Por Por and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Forever etched in our hearts.
Funeral for Ryan will be held on Thursday 26th November, at 10.30am, at the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main St, Palmerston North. Donations to Arohanui Hospice.

Published in Manawatu Standard from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020
