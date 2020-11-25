MARTIN, Ruth Grace:



Quietly, with as little fuss as possible, Ruth died in her own bed at home on November 23rd, 2020. Beloved mother of Cat Martin and Meri Grace; member of the Third Order of St Francis; Registered Nurse (retired). Loved sister, aunt, great aunt and friend. Heartfelt thanks to her GP, Ciandra Keenan and Ruth's great team of caregivers - Deidre, Sue, Janine, Komal, Alison, Zoe, Ilaraine, Alysha, Annabel and Jeanine. Ruth is lying at home. Friends and family are warmly invited to visit 24 Aparima Avenue, Miramar, Wellington to share their memories and say their farewells. Messages can be sent to the same address. A simple service for Ruth will be held at 11.00am, Thursday, 26 November 2020, at the above address, followed by a private cremation. Family and friends are welcome to stay at Ruth's to celebrate her life following the service.



