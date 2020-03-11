Ruth CORLETT

In Memoriam

CORLETT,
Ruth Helen (nee Richards):
Born Christmas Day 1944,
we lost her 30 years ago today. Remembered fondly as a loving wife and mother, who cherished her family and always brought people together. Ruth ran her own cookery shop in Shannon and often catered for Easter Camps, would sew her own clothes and some of ours, upholster chairs, milk cows and even plough with the tractor …no wonder we miss her.
Forever in our hearts
With Love, Max, James, Owen & Neil.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 11, 2020
