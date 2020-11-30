BROOKE, Rusty:
(J Force, 22 Battalion 664124) On 27 November 2020, in his 94th year. Loved husband of the late Barbara. Much loved and respected father of Jan, Rusty and Jules. Adored Poppa of Nicole, Georgia, Bodelle and Stacey. Great Poppa of Carter and Quinn. Very special friend to Melanie.
"A mighty man has left us"
A huge thank you to all the staff at Aberleigh Resthome. Messages to 123 Wellington Street, Picton 7220 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz As per Rusty's request, a private cremation has been held.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 30, 2020