SWAN, Russell Andrew:
Aged 87 years. It is with great sadness to announce the death on 24th September 2020 of a beautiful husband to Shirley, cherished father to Rochelle, Chris, Wendy, Swan, Bernadette, Gabriella, Therese and Matthew. Father-in-law to Barty, Penny and Michael. Loved Poppa of 21 and Great-Poppa of 26.
Remembering a truly honourable and charming gentleman.
A tribute may be left for Russell on his page at www.tributes.co.nz A celebration of Russell's life will be held at The Milk Station, 35 Rahui Road, Otaki, at 12.00 noon on Thursday 1st October 2020. (Should you require accommodation contact The Milk Station as an option). Communications to 248 Te Moana Road, Waikanae. 04-9057253.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 28, 2020