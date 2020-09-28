Russell SWAN

  • "Dear Russell, you were and always will be, a force of..."
    - Peter Mechen
  • "Very sad to hear of Russell's passing: a classy and lovely..."
    - Hamish Cowan
  • "Dearest Shirley & your wonderful family, Sending you our..."
    - Peggy Ormrod
I C Mark Ltd
547 Queen S
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063688108
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020
12:00 p.m.
The Milk Station
35 Rahui Road
Otaki
SWAN, Russell Andrew:
Aged 87 years. It is with great sadness to announce the death on 24th September 2020 of a beautiful husband to Shirley, cherished father to Rochelle, Chris, Wendy, Swan, Bernadette, Gabriella, Therese and Matthew. Father-in-law to Barty, Penny and Michael. Loved Poppa of 21 and Great-Poppa of 26.
Remembering a truly honourable and charming gentleman.
A tribute may be left for Russell on his page at www.tributes.co.nz A celebration of Russell's life will be held at The Milk Station, 35 Rahui Road, Otaki, at 12.00 noon on Thursday 1st October 2020. (Should you require accommodation contact The Milk Station as an option). Communications to 248 Te Moana Road, Waikanae. 04-9057253.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 28, 2020
