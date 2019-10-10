OXNAM, Russell James:
Died on Tuesday 8 October 2019 as a result of an accident, in the bush. Aged
66 years. Much loved husband of Nola. Loved father and father-in-law of Jacob and Jeannette, WolWol of Savannah, Darian, Tylah, and Brad. And Great WolWol of Kacey. Loved step-father of Yemaya and Brodie. And much loved Poppa of Angel. Best Dad of Ruby. Loved son of Nan and the late Noel. Brother of Christine, Bim and Lynley, and Wendy and Stu. Friends are invited to a service for Russell to be held at Manawatu College, 18 Ladys Mile, Foxton, on Saturday 12 October 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Sandon Cemetery, 273 Cemetery Road, Sanson.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019