GILES, Russell John:
16.02.1930 - 14.06.2019
Loved son of the late Jack and Jessie Giles. Loved brother of Betty and the late Murray, devoted and loving husband of 64 years to Jacqueline Giles. Beloved father to Hayden, Teresa and Peter, and special grandad to Jessica and Nicholas. Russell passed away suddenly but peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital. Russell wished for a private funeral which was held on Wednesday.
"The sky's your limit now,
may you fly high."
Russell will be missed by all.
Over and Out
Published in Manawatu Standard on June 22, 2019