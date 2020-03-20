WU, Ruifen:
Passed away peacefully at Summerset Retirement Village on Wednesday 18 March 2020, aged 95 years. Loved wife of the late Zusheng Zou. Loved mother of Xiuying and Feng; and Maggie Zou. Loved grandmother of Janet and Darren. In accordance with cultural traditions and the family's wishes, a service for Ruifen will be held in The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on Sunday 22 March 2020 at 2.00pm. Private cremation. Messages may be sent to the Wu family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 20, 2020