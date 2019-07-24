SANDBROOK, Roy Neil:
On Monday 22nd July 2019, at Palmerston North Hospital. Aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Vivien. Much loved father of Graham & Kerrie, Susie & Phil, Tania & Takiri, and Joanne. Loved Grandad to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
"At peace with his Saviour"
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Sensible Sentencing Trust, which may be left in Chapel foyer. A Service for Roy is to be held at Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 26th July, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Kelvin Grove Cemetery.
Published in Manawatu Standard on July 24, 2019