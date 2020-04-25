QUENNELL, Roy Innes:
Of Palmerston North. Passed away peacefully on Sunday 19 April 2020, aged 89 years. Loved brother and brother-in-law to the late Ted and Helen, and Rita and the late Arthur Hodson; loved uncle to Owen, Colin and Helen, Linda and Tony Harris, Mark and Belinda Hodson, Steve and Theresa Hodson, and Wayne and Amanda Hodson. Loved great-uncle to Colin, Blair, Aaron, Bryan, Zoe, Cory, Nicola, Dylan, Grace and Joe. All messages to the Quennell family C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. A memorial will take place at a later date.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Apr. 25, 2020