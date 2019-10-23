HOOD, Roy:
Passed away suddenly on Sunday 20th October 2019, just after his 89th birthday. A Yorkshire man and railway engineer, with many and varied interests. Much loved husband of the late Cath. Loving Father and Father-In-Law to David and Ril, and Trish (Patty) and Ross Winks. Beloved Grandad of David, Jamie, and Stuart. Cherished brother-in-law to Letty (Scotland) and Uncle to his UK family.
Will be sadly missed by
us all as well as his
"Manawatu Whanau".
No flowers by request. All messages to the Hood family, c/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. Friends are invited to attend a service for Roy which will be held in the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North on Friday, 25 October 2019, at 2:00pm.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 23, 2019