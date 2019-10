HOOD, Roy:Passed away suddenly on Sunday 20th October 2019, just after his 89th birthday. A Yorkshire man and railway engineer, with many and varied interests. Much loved husband of the late Cath. Loving Father and Father-In-Law to David and Ril, and Trish (Patty) and Ross Winks. Beloved Grandad of David, Jamie, and Stuart. Cherished brother-in-law to Letty (Scotland) and Uncle to his UK family.Will be sadly missed byus all as well as his"Manawatu Whanau".No flowers by request. All messages to the Hood family, c/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. Friends are invited to attend a service for Roy which will be held in the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North on Friday, 25 October 2019, at 2:00pm.NZIFH