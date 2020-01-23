BUTLER, Roy Arthur:
Passed away at Palmerston North on Friday 17 January 2020. Roy's burial service was held on Tuesday 21st January 2020. Loved husband of Jan and stepfather of Kathleen and Martin Palenski, Laura Buckley (all of Awahuri), Susan Buckley (Feilding). Cherished grandfather of Brenda, Stephen, and Simon Palenski, and Jessie and Marion Buckley. Loved son-in-law and brother-in-law of the late Pat and Fran Watty. We love you Roy and will miss you and your sense of humour, Christmas and birthdays will never be the same!
Rest in Peace.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Jan. 23, 2020