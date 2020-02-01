Ross WOOD

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ross WOOD.
Service Information
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:30 a.m.
The Lychway Chapel
5 Roy St
Palmerston North
View Map
Death Notice

WOOD, Ross Alexander:
Peacefully at Metlifecare Retirement Villages on Friday 31st January 2020, aged 71 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Dee and Chris Scadden. Grandad of Taylor and Faith. Brother and brother-in-law of Yvonne and Dave Blain (dec), Colin and Lorraine, Denis and Karen, Sandra and Rob Illingworth. A memorial service for Ross will be held in The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy St, Palmerston North, on Wednesday 5th February 2020 at 10.30am. Messages can be sent to Ross' family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.

logo
Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.