WOOD, Ross Alexander:
Peacefully at Metlifecare Retirement Villages on Friday 31st January 2020, aged 71 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Dee and Chris Scadden. Grandad of Taylor and Faith. Brother and brother-in-law of Yvonne and Dave Blain (dec), Colin and Lorraine, Denis and Karen, Sandra and Rob Illingworth. A memorial service for Ross will be held in The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy St, Palmerston North, on Wednesday 5th February 2020 at 10.30am. Messages can be sent to Ross' family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Feb. 1, 2020