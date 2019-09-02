PATTERSON, Ross (Allan):
Of Kiwitea, formerly Paraparaumu. Passed peacefully on August 30, 2019, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Marie, much loved father and father-in-law of Debra and Andrew Stone, David and Lyn Patterson, Linda and David Burns, Janice Marks, Donna Bardell, Steve and Joan Bromley, Carl and Melanie Bromley, and Nicki and Dan Pettersen, and his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
"Now at peace and
with his Babe."
A service to celebrate Ross's life will be held at William Cotton & Sons Funeral Chapel, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding, tomorrow, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Kelvin Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimers Society Manawatu, PO Box 527, PN 4440, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Many thanks to the lovely staff of Wimbledon Villa who took great care of him.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 2, 2019