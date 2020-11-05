Ross MACKLEY

Guest Book
  • "Our sincere sympathy to Ross and Coral's lovely family. i..."
    - Christopher John Payne
  • "So sorry to read of Ross's passing Dennis enjoyed working..."
    - Mary Gough
  • "our sympathy goes to the family we have lots of very happy..."
Service Information
William Cotton & Sons
29 Beattie Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
063237062
Service
Friday, Nov. 6, 2020
11:00 a.m.
William Cotton & Sons
29 Beattie Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
Death Notice

MACKLEY, Ross John:
Of Feilding. On November 3, 2020, peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital, aged 81 years. Much loved husband of the late Coral, loved father of Steve and Lesley (deceased), Jo and Tony, and Mike, treasured grandpa of all his grandchildren. A service for Ross will be held at William Cotton & Sons Funeral Chapel, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding, tomorrow, Friday, November 6, 2020, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to National Heart Foundation, PO Box 12136, Palmerston North 4440, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Mackley Family, C/- 29 Beattie Street, Feilding 4702.

Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 5, 2020
