MACKLEY, Ross John:
Of Feilding. On November 3, 2020, peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital, aged 81 years. Much loved husband of the late Coral, loved father of Steve and Lesley (deceased), Jo and Tony, and Mike, treasured grandpa of all his grandchildren. A service for Ross will be held at William Cotton & Sons Funeral Chapel, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding, tomorrow, Friday, November 6, 2020, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to National Heart Foundation, PO Box 12136, Palmerston North 4440, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Mackley Family, C/- 29 Beattie Street, Feilding 4702.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Nov. 5, 2020