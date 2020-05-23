HARKNESS, Ross Warren:
On Tuesday 19th May 2020 (suddenly) at home. Aged 61 years. Dearly loved Whacky Father of Morgan & Kate. A loved Grandfather to Bethany, Violet, Daryl and Melody. A loving son to Deirdre and Scott & a kind brother to Barbara, Ian & Bruce. A much loved uncle to all his nieces & nephews. A special and respected friend to many. Ross is already so deeply missed. A private Family service is to be held, but the family look forward to celebrating his life with his community at a later date yet to be announced. All messages to the Harkness Family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North, or may be left on Ross's Tribute page at www.robertjcotton.co.nz/funerals or the Manawatu Standard Online obituaries.
Published in Manawatu Standard on May 23, 2020