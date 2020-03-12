FARQUHAR, Ross Thomas:
Peacefully on 10 March 2020. Aged 88 years. Very dear friend of Jean. Much loved Dad and father-in-law of Bruce, Katherine, and Emily. Loved Grag of Murray, and Helen and Graham. Great-Grag of Liliane, Isabella, and Theodore. Brother and brother-in-law of Lex and Margaret. Uncle of Gary, and the late Noel. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice would be appreciated and may be left in the church foyer. A service to celebrate Ross' life will be held at St Luke's Lutheran Church, 250 Church Street, Palmerston North, on Saturday 14 March 2020 at 10.15am. Followed by interment at Kelvin Grove Cemetery, James Line, Palmerston North.
NZIFH
Published in Manawatu Standard on Mar. 12, 2020