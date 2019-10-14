Rosalind BENGE

Death Notice

BENGE, Rosalind May
(Rose) (nee Managh):
Passed away peacefully at Arohanui Hospice surrounded by family on Friday, October 11, 2019. Aged 73 years. Dearly loved wife of Brian and much loved mother to Grant, Tony and Andrea. Nanny to Chad, Jordan, Blake, Mason, Max and Freya. Great Nanny to Oroua. A big thank you to all those who have supported her over the last five months. In lieu of flowers the family would welcome donations to St John Ambulance Feilding. Friends are invited to attend a service for Rose at the Feilding Funeral Chapel, 282 Kimbolton Road, Feilding on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 2pm. Followed by private cremation.

