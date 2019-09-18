EBBETT,
Rosalie Maud (nee Clulow):
At Masterton, aged 100 years. Formerly of Tane, Pahiatua. Devoted wife of the late Basil Frederick Ebbett. Much loved mother of Donald and Beryl, Harvey and Robynne, Marion and Wayne, Barbara and Steve. Adored Nan of Warren, Todd and Kim; Maurice, Richard (dec) and Loren; Byron and Ewan; Megan and Ian; and her 13 great- grandchildren. A private service has been held in accordance with Rosalie's wishes.
Published in Manawatu Standard from Sept. 18 to Sept. 21, 2019