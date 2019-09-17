YORKE, Ronald Joseph:
Died peacefully in Palmerston North Hospital with family at his side on September 13, 2019. Now at peace with his beloved wife Ngaire. Loving dad to Jacquie and John, Allan, Charlene and Justin, Rochelle and Ian. Special grandad to Anthony, Rose, Alyssa, Georgia, and Adam. Well respected drum tutor to many for 28 years.
Will be forever
loved and missed.
Funeral to be held at Kelvin Grove Crematorium Chapel, James Line, Palmerston North, at 2.00pm, on Wednesday, September 18.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Sept. 17, 2019