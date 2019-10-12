THOMASEN,
Ronald James (Ron):
Of Palmerston North. On Friday 11th October, 2019 (peacefully) at Palmerston Manor Lifecare. Aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Jennifer (Jenny) dec. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Kim and Tony, Paul and Ange, Sonia and Andreas, and Donna. Much loved Grandad of Leigh and Aleece, Luke and Nikki, Michelle and Daniel, and Benjy. Much loved Great-Grandad of Inde, Ollie, Freya, and Mila. Special thanks to Ian and Bev, Palmerston Manor and Arohanui Hospice, for all their support and care of Ron. All messages to Thomasen Family c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A service for Ron will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 15th October 2019, at 11am.
Published in Manawatu Standard on Oct. 12, 2019